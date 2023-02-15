Open in App
Dawson, IL
Update: Village of Dawson lifts boil order

By Noah Nelson,

8 days ago

Update on 2/16/2023:

Village of Dawson Municipal Water Clerk Jody Prytherch announced that the village boil order has been lifted.

Original Story:

DAWSON, Ill. (WCIA) — Village of Dawson Municipal Water Clerk Jody Prytherch said a boil order has been issued for the village.

She said a water main break in the village caused the boil order. Dawson Water advises customers inside the village limits to boil their drinking water. Customers in other areas of the water system are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

Prytherch said Dawson Water customers should:

  • Fill a pot with water.
  • Heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top.
  • Keep heating the water for one more minute.
  • Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.
  • Pour water into a clean, sanitized container with a cover for storage.

Dawson Water customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:

  • Drinking
  • Brushing teeth
  • Washing fruits and vegetables
  • Preparing food and baby formula
  • Making ice
  • Giving to pets
Prytherch estimates the boil order will end on Thursday, and that the boil water advisory is a precaution.

