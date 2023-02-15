Cara Delevingne Reveals She's 'Taking The Time To Heal' After Rumors Friends Held An Intervention For Her Last Year

mega

Cara Delevingne is enjoying the simple things in life.

Last year, the star's erratic behavior had some thinking she needed to clean up her act and go to rehab, but these days, the star is all about healing and self-love.

In a recent interview, the actress said that upon turning 30 this past August, she finally felt completely comfortable in her skin, whereas in her 20s, she experienced "self-doubt all the time."

"That is a real thing, about women being in their prime in their 30s ... I just don't care anymore," the Only Murders in the Building alum explained. "I'm a lot more gentle with myself and nice to myself and I think something's changed this year, for sure."

Delevingne noted that before turning 30, she "did so much for other people's approval and love," but now, she's "taking the time to heal and focus on myself and what I want to do. "

As OK! reported, the model's inner circle grew increasingly worried over her behavior and potential substance use; so much so, they allegedly held an intervention.

"They are desperately trying to make her understand that it is not too late for her to get well. They're going on about how a long, intensive stint in rehab would help get her back on track , but Cara played dumb," a source spilled at the time. "She keeps telling them, 'I don't know what you're talking about. I'm doing great.'"

However, it was clear she wasn't in the right frame of mind, as she skipped her own NYFW show.

Pal Margot Robbie stayed away from commenting on the situation when months later, she was asked about photos that appeared to depict herself crying as the rumors over Delevingne's troubles swirled.

"I had something in my eye," she clarified to a magazine, denying reports she was in tears over her friend's issues. "I’m trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn’t get a hair outta my eye."

