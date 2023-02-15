MSU shooting victims remembered for their kindness, senses of humor

The three Michigan State University students shot and killed Monday on campus have been identified as Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner.

Anderson, a 19-year-old junior from Harper Woods, Michigan, was a straight-A student with impeccable manners, her uncle, Tim Davis, told The Detroit News. "She was just sweet and innocent," he said. "She was soft-spoken, always helpful. In my opinion, she was just perfect the way she conducted herself." In a statement, Anderson's family said she wanted to become a surgeon, and was "working diligently to graduate from Michigan State University early to achieve her goals as quickly as possible."

Fraser, a 20-year-old sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Michigan, played lacrosse and was a swimmer at Grosse Point South High School. On Facebook, the swimming and diving team paid tribute to Fraser, recalling his "infectious smile and sense of humor that could light up the pool deck and bring laughter to the entire team." Fraser served as the chapter president of the Michigan Beta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta, making him a leader in the Greek community. "He was a good kid," his father, Sean Fraser, told The Detroit News . "He was loved by everyone."

Verner, a 20-year-old junior from Clawson, Michigan, played basketball, volleyball, and softball all four years at Clawson High School. "Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone," Clawson Public Schools Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger wrote in a letter to parents in the district. "She was a tremendous student, athlete, [and] leader, and exemplified kindness every day of her life." At MSU, she was studying integrated biology and anthropology. Her father, Ted Verner, told The Washington Post she was a "beautiful soul," and it's "going to be my mission in life to make sure that families don't go through what we went through."