Open in App
Longview, WA
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

Longview’s ‘Hope Village’ houses homeless camp, stirs budget debate

By Brandon Thompson,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Idezw_0knb32u600

LONGVIEW, Wash. ( KOIN ) – Hope Village in Longview is nearing two months of operation after the city paid $2 million for the site – and people who moved in from a homeless camp are already finding housing.

The Salvation Army operates Hope Village and provides the people who live there with case workers, including Northwest Commander Cindy Foley.

Foley said the facility is an improvement from the encampment that existed before.

“For people who were up to eight weeks ago, living in unsafe conditions on the other side of the fence, two months of time has created a path that wasn’t there before,” Foley said.

Tigard seniors fight as affordable housing expires

Within two months, 50 people from that camp are living in tiny homes, and three have found permanent housing.

But not everyone in Longview looks forward to the change. About a dozen protestors met the governor saying this facility is a $2 million boondoggle – calling for him to spend the money elsewhere.

Inslee said that cost is worth the impact on people’s lives.

“You got 50 people instead of living in squalor… living in a safe hygienic thing that’s helped reduce crime as well,” Inslee said. “It helps get people off of chemicals and helps with their mental health problems and gets them back to work. How can you not think that’s a good thing for everybody?”

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says it’s a model he wants to see across Washington, and he’s asking state lawmakers to approve $4 billion in debt spending on housing solutions.

If the proposal makes it through the State House, voters would need to approve it as well.

“We can really solve these problems if we make minimal investment, they get help, get back on their feet and our communities no longer have homelessness in our neighborhoods,” Inslee said.

Marriage rates are dropping in Oregon, study shows

The proposal would allow the state to borrow that money to build 20,000 homes and pay for closing costs and down payments for low-income home buyers.

Not only will lawmakers have to approve the debt increase, but voters would have to approve it as well.

Frank Morrison, CEO of Core Health, said homelessness is a problem that has been getting worse for children.

Morrison operates a youth center that gives out food, clothing and mental health support for kids, but he says they need more.

“They need a place to stay overnight,” Morrison said. “Too many kids that are in the school districts here are begging us for something for them.”

He’s hoping grant money can create that shelter and solve an addiction problem before it grows.

It’s investing in the next generation, because once someone gets addicted it could be 10 to 20 years of their life,” Morrison said. “You can save a lot of money by helping those kids now.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
Portland gala shares stories of homelessness to recovery
Portland, OR21 hours ago
‘We can’t survive’: Tigard seniors voice concerns over looming rent hike
Tigard, OR1 day ago
Oregon, Washington open weather shelters ahead of freezing temps, more snow
Portland, OR18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City Council settles another lawsuit related to Portland’s 2020 protests
Portland, OR16 hours ago
‘Struggling, needs help’: Portland Business Alliance 2023 State of Economy report
Portland, OR1 day ago
Neighbors say homeless moving into vacant homes in Portland
Portland, OR2 days ago
Tuesday in Portland: PPS leaders apologize to 'entire African American community' after racist attack against student
Portland, OR1 day ago
Portland tenants evicted in bid for affordable housing money
Portland, OR2 days ago
20 years in the making, mayor seeks Kellogg Dam removal, park redesign
Milwaukie, OR2 days ago
Former Scappoose city councilor says council violated procedure for Buxton Ranch
Scappoose, OR2 days ago
Report: High tax rates could be driving people out of Portland
Portland, OR1 day ago
New OYO Owner Says He Wasn’t Informed of Residents at Hotel, They Will Have More Time to Find Housing
Centralia, WA1 day ago
Portland homeowner hit with $20K sidewalk repair
Portland, OR1 day ago
Candidate School Eyes Progressive Takeover of Portland City Council
Portland, OR2 days ago
How much snow has fallen where you live?
Portland, OR12 hours ago
Nearly 90% of homeless Portlanders swept from encampments are back on streets; just 1% got permanent housing
Portland, OR5 days ago
Overnight temps brought snow to parts of Oregon, SW Washington
Portland, OR23 hours ago
Portland Police Bureau Suspends Officer It Believes Responsible for Adding “Dirty Hippy” Meme to Training Materials
Portland, OR20 hours ago
The Murders of Two Oregon Cannabis Entrepreneurs in Houston Highlight the Industry’s Unnecessary Dangers
Houston, TX1 day ago
Person shot in camp near Fred Meyer parking lot in North Portland
Portland, OR20 hours ago
Oregon City developer plans to pay about $12M for former landfill
Oregon City, OR1 day ago
Officials: Reports of ‘armed subject’ at Lane Community College not credible
Portland, OR16 hours ago
Gridlock from snow ‘hindering just about everything’ for TriMet bus, MAX lines
Portland, OR15 hours ago
I-84 at I-5 closed, other road closures in place as snow falls across Portland metro area
Portland, OR14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy