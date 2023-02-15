Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
Clayton News Daily

Sen. Dianne Feinstein makes it official: She will retire at the end of her current term

By Jennifer Haberkorn, Los Angeles Times,

13 days ago
WASHINGTON — Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California’s longest-serving senator, will not run for reelection next year, marking the end to one of the state’s most storied...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan says he won't attend the 2024 Republican National Convention if Trump is the party's presidential nominee: 'I'm not interested in participating in that'
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy