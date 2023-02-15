Change location
See more from this location?
California State
Clayton News Daily
Sen. Dianne Feinstein makes it official: She will retire at the end of her current term
By Jennifer Haberkorn, Los Angeles Times,13 days ago
By Jennifer Haberkorn, Los Angeles Times,13 days ago
WASHINGTON — Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California’s longest-serving senator, will not run for reelection next year, marking the end to one of the state’s most storied...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0