2023 Arbitration Chart

8 days ago

Figures exchanged for the seven players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2022 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

Player 2022 Asked Offered
Los Angeles
Gio Urshela 6,550,000 10,000,000 8,400,000
Seattle
Teoscar Hernández 10,650,000 16,000,000 14,000,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona
Josh Rojas 730,900 2,900,000 2,575,000
Philadelphia
Seranthony Domínguez 727,500 2,900,000 2,100,000
Pittsburgh
Ji-Man Choi 3,200,000 5,400,000 4,650,000
St. Louis
Génesis Cabrera 719,200 1,150,000 950,000
Ryan Helsley 722,450 3,000,000 2,150,000

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

