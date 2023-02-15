2023 Arbitration Chart

Figures exchanged for the seven players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2022 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:
| Player
| 2022
| Asked
| Offered
| Los Angeles
| Gio Urshela
| 6,550,000
| 10,000,000
| 8,400,000
| Seattle
| Teoscar Hernández
| 10,650,000
| 16,000,000
| 14,000,000
___
| NATIONAL LEAGUE
| Arizona
| Josh Rojas
| 730,900
| 2,900,000
| 2,575,000
| Philadelphia
| Seranthony Domínguez
| 727,500
| 2,900,000
| 2,100,000
| Pittsburgh
| Ji-Man Choi
| 3,200,000
| 5,400,000
| 4,650,000
| St. Louis
| Génesis Cabrera
| 719,200
| 1,150,000
| 950,000
| Ryan Helsley
| 722,450
| 3,000,000
| 2,150,000
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
Comments / 0