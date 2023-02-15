Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
Woonsocket Call

NATCO Announces Clinical Trial Results Demonstrating Positive Effects of Persimonal™ on Cardiovascular Health

By PRLog,

8 days ago
The study, "The effects of a persimmon leaf oral supplement (Persimonal™) on cardiovascular health: a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study," published in HealthMED, supported use of...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy