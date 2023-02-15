Open in App
Richland, WA
See more from this location?
Tri-City Herald

Recall petitions hit the streets targeting 3 Richland school officials. What to know

By Eric Rosane,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qKyR_0knayy5000

The citizen recall group expected to begin gathering signatures Wednesday in an effort to remove Semi Bird, Kari Williams and Audra Byrd from the Richland School Board.

A calendar posted on the Richland School Board Recall campaign’s website shows the group planned to start at 3 p.m. at two sites: Bombing Range Sports Complex and Uptown Shopping Center. And they were going to collect names beginning at 4 p.m. at Badger Mountain Park.

A full list for Friday and Monday is available on the group’s website.

This latest effort comes after the Washington Supreme Court ruled Thursday that four charges levied against the trio were “factually and legally sufficient” enough to proceed to the next step to try to get the measure on a ballot.

The three board members are accused of violating the state’s Open Public Meetings Act, statewide emergency orders on indoor COVID mask requirements, board policies and exceeding their power as school board members when they voted Feb. 15 to go “mask optional” in Richland schools.

The act forced the district’s superintendent to close schools for two days for the district’s 14,000 students while district leaders considered the legal ramifications.

Who can sign?

Only registered voters who live within the boundaries of the Richland School District can sign the three recall petitions — one for each school board member.

No proof of registration is required when you sign since signatures will be verified by the Benton County Auditor’s Office.

The recall campaign needs to collect the signatures of 25% of the total number of votes cast in the last election that each school board member was involved in.

The campaign is also aiming to collect an additional 10% cushion to account for any errors.

Here’s how many signatures they will need to gather for each school board member to satisfy the 35% threshold:

  • Kari Williams: 5,176
  • Misipati Semi Bird: 5,822
  • Audra Byrd: 5,887

In all, that adds up to 16,885 signatures.

If the campaign fails to reach that threshold, their name will not be on the ballot.

Organizers have until early May to gather the signatures in order for the issue to be in the August primary.

Benton County Auditor Brenda Chilton will call for an election if she finds the submitted signatures are sufficient.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, a group support of keeping the trio in office, Resist the Recall , posted on Facebook that the recall effort a wasteful effort by “radical leftists.”

“1 year ago: Audra, Semi and Kari voted for mask choice. This was reversed two days later. This is the logic behind why radical leftists want to waste $250,000 in taxpayer money that belongs to our local schools,” the post read, referring to an estimate the district would have to pay to call a special election for the recall.

Recall organizers have said it will cost far less if the measure is on the primary ballot rather than a special election.

Brian Brendel, lead organizer of Richland School Board Recall, has insisted that the campaign is not politically motivated or about masks.

“It has nothing to do with conservative or liberal. It’s simply that they broke the law,” he told the Tri-City Herald last week.

If enough signatures are gathered, the voters will decide whether or not the board members are guilty of the charges levied against them.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
3 Richland officials facing recall reconsider voting to pay their own legal bills
Richland, WA1 day ago
2023 Crystal Apple Awards to honor these 9 Tri-Cities area teachers
Pasco, WA1 day ago
Nine local teachers set to receive Crystal Apple Awards in March
Pasco, WA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 22, 2023
Kennewick, WA2 hours ago
Pasco’s marijuana shop plan is discriminatory, and other Herald letters to the editor | Opinion
Pasco, WA2 days ago
Pasco council takes back its vote on retail cannabis stores. Here’s why
Pasco, WA2 hours ago
Have your say. WA council coming to Tri-Cities for local ag land solar project
Kennewick, WA2 days ago
School and bus weather delays
Paterson, WA1 day ago
WSP responds to 57 crashes from Yakima to Walla Walla
Yakima, WA23 hours ago
Snow blankets Tri-Cities, closing some roads. Next comes the big chill
Kennewick, WA21 hours ago
How long until we see homeless camps in the Tri-Cities? Badger Club addresses the issue | Opinion
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Richland cafe trains workers with disabilities to fill demand for restaurant jobs
Richland, WA21 hours ago
VFW manager accused of stealing $300,000 in pull tab cash and more in Prosser
Prosser, WA1 day ago
Armed with two new municipal codes RPD aims to clean up the streets
Richland, WA2 days ago
Fire Destroys Large Shop Building in East Kennewick Wednesday
Kennewick, WA20 hours ago
It’s time Tri-City school districts admit systemic racism exists | Opinion
Kennewick, WA2 days ago
Tri-Cities judge charged with 2nd DUI returns to work. But there are limits
Richland, WA4 days ago
"Swatting" leads to two schools in Hermiston placed on lockdown Tuesday
Hermiston, OR1 day ago
Blowing Snow Closes Horse Heaven Hills County Roads
Kennewick, WA20 hours ago
I-90 crash blocks traffic near Moses Lake
Moses Lake, WA23 hours ago
Semi totaled in Pasco
Pasco, WA2 days ago
Pasco mayor’s backtrack on pot shop spots called ‘underhanded’ and ‘disappointing’
Pasco, WA6 days ago
One person injured in Pasco shooting, Police investigating
Pasco, WA1 day ago
Tri-Cities police helped injured dog get surgery. Now ‘Cody’ needs a new home
West Richland, WA2 hours ago
Prosser gambling manager arrested for $300,000 theft
Prosser, WA2 days ago
Wapato man gets life in prison for 2019 murder on Yakama Nation Reservation
Wapato, WA1 day ago
Wapato man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder
Wapato, WA1 day ago
Thousands without power across Tri-Cities, Yakima
Kennewick, WA2 days ago
Fight at house party near Tri-Cities golf course ends with 1 person shot
Richland, WA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy