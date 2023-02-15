VIDEO: Rhea Ripley & Dominik confront Rey Mysterio in WWE Valentine's Day angle

Ripley & Mysterio attempted to ruin another holiday for Rey Mysterio and his wife.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley attempted to ruin another holiday for Rey Mysterio, but again it didn’t go well.

WWE on social media posted the latest angle between Dominik, Ripley, Rey Mysterio, and his wife Angie over Valentine’s Day dinner. You can view the video below.

In the video, Dominik and Ripley confront Mysterio and his wife when they all end up in the same restaurant for Valentine's Day dinner. Rey and Angie leave, leaving Ripley and Dominik to use their table for dinner. When it comes time to pay, Dominik finds out that Rey has frozen him off financially, with his credit cards no longer working. Seeing police officers nearby, Dominik bails, leaving Ripley to foot the bill.

Similar videos have aired between the Mysterios starting with Thanksgiving, where Dominik Mysterio attacked his father inside the family home. On Christmas, Dominik attempted to confront his father inside his grandparents house but was eventually arrested. In recent weeks, Dominik has claimed that he served hard time despite only spending a few hours in jail.