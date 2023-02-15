Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
WREG

Kennard continuing crash course into everything Grizzlies

By Mike Ceide,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qadoF_0knawTGh00

MEMPHIS – It’s been a whirlwind past few days for Luke Kennard.

The newest Grizzly, acquired at the trade deadline last Thursday, but up until Tuesday, had yet to go through his first full practice with his new team.

Kennard working out at FedExForum ahead of the Grizzlies final game before the All-Star break, Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz.  A game that will also mark Kennard’s first home game as a Grizzly.

The former Clipper, still getting accustomed to things….including his teammates.

He did make his debut Sunday in that loss to Boston, where Kennard played 22 minutes and made one bucket.  Of course it was a three-pointer.

This crash course on all things Grizzlies… continues.

“What is it like day three or four or something like that? I don’t even know. I don’t even know what it is. But I’ve been picking up stuff each and every day,” Kennard said. “Like the first couple of days was a lot, kind of just thrown at me.  But it’s all good. The coaches have stayed after with me doing their best to help me out.  I’m kind of just taking it all in and asking a lot of questions.

Kennard is also excited to join one of the top young teams in the NBA.

“I knew always playing against them that they were going to play hard each and every night. They’re young.  They’re energetic. They love to compete,” Kennard added.  “Just to join something like that. I’m excited to be a part of it and just hopefully bring a little bit of my game to what they have.  Hopefully it helps out a little bit.”

“He can fit right in.  He’s a shooter so, you know, he’s going to get a lot of shots. He’s going to find ways to make us better, spread, space the floor.  Stuff like that,” said Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks.  “His IQ is really pretty high. So, you know, it’s good for us. He’s going to get better each and every day, each and every game.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN newsLocal Memphis, TN
Cordova’s Carvin picked by Showboats
Memphis, TN1 day ago
11 victims, one dead, in Whitehaven shootings
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Boys & Girls Club mentors help start careers at FedEx
Memphis, TN22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Husband of housekeeper arrested in death of Los Angeles Bishop David O’Connell
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
NFL Fans Share ‘Proof’ Super Bowl was ‘Rigged’
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Mother of 3 fighting Stage 4 colon cancer gets help
Memphis, TN3 hours ago
Car falls off I-55 into river in MS; driver found dead
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Lawsuit: Las Vegas dealer continued play despite man slumped over table in cardiac arrest
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Showboats to pick fourth in first ever USFL Draft
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Son comes home to do laundry, stabs mom, police say
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Teen has both legs amputated after being hit by car at Missouri volleyball tournament
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Man charged with eating two bags of stolen chips
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Grizzlies deal Danny Green to Rockets, receive Luke Kennard in 3-team trade
Memphis, TN13 days ago
Services set for fallen MPD officer Geoffrey Redd, pastor says
Memphis, TN16 hours ago
‘I thought I was going to die’: Witness recounts mass shooting in Whitehaven
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Brittney Griner Announces Official Return to Mercury
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Neighbors say man fought burglar until police arrived
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Husband gives chilling account of woman’s death in Arkabutla, MS mass shooting
Arkabutla, MS2 days ago
Clarksdale police find more than $25k in stolen items; three charged
Clarksdale, MS15 hours ago
Suspects in Whitehaven shooting appear in court
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Alabama’s Nate Oats Has Shocking Reaction to Murder Investigation
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
North Memphis shooting sends man to hospital
Memphis, TN1 day ago
No answers for family after 63-year-old woman found dead
Memphis, TN1 day ago
MPD: Man uses AirTag to stalk ex, leaves roses on her car
Memphis, TN3 hours ago
Little girl a victim in Memphis triple shooting
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
Arkabutla shooting suspect expected to face more charges
Arkabutla, MS1 day ago
Man robs two businesses at gunpoint in one day
Memphis, TN20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy