Kennard continuing crash course into everything Grizzlies

MEMPHIS – It’s been a whirlwind past few days for Luke Kennard.

The newest Grizzly, acquired at the trade deadline last Thursday, but up until Tuesday, had yet to go through his first full practice with his new team.

Kennard working out at FedExForum ahead of the Grizzlies final game before the All-Star break, Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz. A game that will also mark Kennard’s first home game as a Grizzly.

The former Clipper, still getting accustomed to things….including his teammates.

He did make his debut Sunday in that loss to Boston, where Kennard played 22 minutes and made one bucket. Of course it was a three-pointer.

This crash course on all things Grizzlies… continues.

“What is it like day three or four or something like that? I don’t even know. I don’t even know what it is. But I’ve been picking up stuff each and every day,” Kennard said. “Like the first couple of days was a lot, kind of just thrown at me. But it’s all good. The coaches have stayed after with me doing their best to help me out. I’m kind of just taking it all in and asking a lot of questions.

Kennard is also excited to join one of the top young teams in the NBA.

“I knew always playing against them that they were going to play hard each and every night. They’re young. They’re energetic. They love to compete,” Kennard added. “Just to join something like that. I’m excited to be a part of it and just hopefully bring a little bit of my game to what they have. Hopefully it helps out a little bit.”

“He can fit right in. He’s a shooter so, you know, he’s going to get a lot of shots. He’s going to find ways to make us better, spread, space the floor. Stuff like that,” said Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks. “His IQ is really pretty high. So, you know, it’s good for us. He’s going to get better each and every day, each and every game.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.