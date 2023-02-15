Johnson City woman pulled knife on burglary victim and officers, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after she reportedly attempted to cut a victim with a knife, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

A release from the JCPD says Elizabeth Ford was arrested at around 1:15 p.m. following the incident on Ferndale Road. The release said Ford allegedly entered a home and unlawfully and took property from inside.

Ford was then confronted by the property owner and she brandished a knife, attempting to cut the victim, the release said.

When officers arrived on the scene Ford reportedly resisted arrest and began walking toward them while brandishing the knife, according to the release. Officers deployed a stun gun on Ford and took her into custody.

Ford is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, theft under $1,000, aggravated assault against a first responder and resisting arrest. She was taken to the Washington County Detention Center on a $47,000 bond.

