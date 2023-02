kslnewsradio.com

Here’s what we know about the Michigan State University shooting victims By CHRISTINA ZDANOWICZ AND DAVID WILLIAMS, CNN, 13 days ago

By CHRISTINA ZDANOWICZ AND DAVID WILLIAMS, CNN, 13 days ago

(CNN) — Alexandria Verner was kind, positive and “everything you’d want your daughter or friend to be,” a family friend said. “Her kindness was on ...