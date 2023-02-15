Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Here’s how fans can watch the Chiefs Super Bowl parade if they can’t get to downtown KC

By Joseph Hernandez,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30PRsI_0knasmwm00

Roads are already blocked off, and fans will start flooding downtown Kansas City on Wednesday morning .

For those who can’t get off work, live out of town or simply would rather avoid the crowds, there are options to watch the Chiefs Super Bowl celebration parade remotely. The parade begins at noon.

Kansas City fans can watch the parade live on local NBC affiliate KSHB 41, which is the parade’s official broadcast partner. Anyone can stream it online at kshb.com .

Other local news outlets FOX4 and KMBC will broadcast the parade live and also stream it online.

The Star will have reporters stationed all along the route and throughout the city covering the parade and posting live updates starting Wednesday morning and continuing throughout the day.

You can also follow The Star on Instagram and Twitter for updates during the parade.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Missouri man called 911 about a box of explosives. Then he realized he had the wrong box
Missouri City, MO1 day ago
He had just found a home. Then a crash took his life, along with a KC police officer
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas football announces future nonconference game vs. Lindenwood: Details
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Upset our Kansas City Chiefs were drinking at the Super Bowl parade? I have two words | Opinion
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
16-year-old’s legs amputated after crash while in Missouri for volleyball tournament
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
‘Roller coaster’ weather expected in Kansas City this week as temperatures warm, plunge
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City Rep announces 60th season, spotlighting civil rights and Constitution
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Taco restaurant closes KC area spot after 10 years. It’s still open in Johnson County
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
Kansas City Broadway series to showcase Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Bob Dylan, more
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Wings restaurant was fraudulently funded with COVID loan money in Missouri, feds say
Florissant, MO23 hours ago
Resident shoots and kills man kicking in apartment door, Indiana police say
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
I’m sad I can’t eat gluten. But this Kansas City-area bakery brings me sweet joy
Kansas City, KS2 days ago
Police identify pedestrian killed along with Kansas City police officer and his K-9
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Victim critically injured in shooting late Monday on US Highway 71: Kansas City police
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Elegant or just ‘one big living room’? Mansion for sale confuzzles Zillow Gone Wild
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Celebrity-owned Wahlburgers closes Olathe location. Here’s where else you can find it
Olathe, KS20 hours ago
One shot and killed Tuesday in Kansas City’s Ivanhoe Northeast neighborhood: Police
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Facing criticism, prosecutor explains charges in death of KC police officer, K-9
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Four Overland Park police officers on leave amid investigation. How much has it cost?
Overland Park, KS2 hours ago
Coming to KC: Guns N’ Roses at Kauffman Stadium; Pink, Jelly Roll at T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Boulevardia returns to Crown Center in June. Here’s the lineup, how to get tickets
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Missouri House passes bill to give Kansas City control over pay for police chief, officers
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
‘Hold your heart open’: Kansas City mourns police officer killed in on-duty crash
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City police seek witnesses to shooting death on the city’s southeast side
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Homicide investigation opened for woman found dead near vacant Kansas City car wash
Kansas City, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy