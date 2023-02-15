Here’s how fans can watch the Chiefs Super Bowl parade if they can’t get to downtown KC

Roads are already blocked off, and fans will start flooding downtown Kansas City on Wednesday morning .

For those who can’t get off work, live out of town or simply would rather avoid the crowds, there are options to watch the Chiefs Super Bowl celebration parade remotely. The parade begins at noon.

Kansas City fans can watch the parade live on local NBC affiliate KSHB 41, which is the parade’s official broadcast partner. Anyone can stream it online at kshb.com .

Other local news outlets FOX4 and KMBC will broadcast the parade live and also stream it online.

The Star will have reporters stationed all along the route and throughout the city covering the parade and posting live updates starting Wednesday morning and continuing throughout the day.

You can also follow The Star on Instagram and Twitter for updates during the parade.