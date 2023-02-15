Kentucky Opens as Road Underdog Against Mississippi State

For the first time in a month, Kentucky basketball is set to enter a game as an underdog.

Betting lines are out for the Wildcats' road matchup at Mississippi State, and Las Vegas is pegging the Bulldogs to come out on top. The Action Network has MSU as a 2.5-point favorite .

The Wildcats were last underdogs when it went to Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on Jan. 14 and shocked Tennessee 63-56 as an 11.5-point dog. In its Big 12/SEC Challenge game against Kansas, UK closed as the favorite despite opening as an underdog.

Kentucky was the favorite in both of its latest losses against Arkansas and Georgia, but lost both matchups convincingly. Now with a 16-9 record, the Cats are 10-15 against the spread.

Coach Chris Jans' Bulldogs are on a five-game winning streak, but have covered the spread in six consecutive outings. Sitting at 17-8, Miss State is 13-11-1 ATS.

The over-under for the showdown is set at 128 . Kentucky's games have the highest rate of hitting the over in-conference this season, as its done so in 16 of 25 games. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, have only met the over in eight of their games, the lowest mark in the SEC.

Below is how you can watch and listen to the Wednesday night battle in Starkville:

How to Watch

Back to a late-night tipoff for the Cats. Action will get underway at 8:30 p.m. EST, 7:30 local time. The game will air on the SEC Network. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to Tom Leach and Goose Givens on the radio. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

