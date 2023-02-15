Open in App
FadeawayWorld.net

Devin Booker Says The Suns Have Everything In Place To Win A Championship With Kevin Durant

By Lee Tran,

13 days ago

Devin Booker thinks the Suns can win a championship with Kevin Durant.

The Phoenix Suns were the biggest winners at the trade deadline this year, adding superstar Kevin Durant after trading Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and multiple future draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets . There is no doubt that the Phoenix Suns are now one of the best teams in the Western Conference, and they have a legitimate chance of winning the championship this year.

Devin Booker has recently claimed that the Phoenix Suns have everything in place to potentially win a championship this season. It is hard to argue with that, as the Suns are arguably the most talented team in the Western Conference.

100%. We kind of have the same approach... Once you have the taste of Finals experience and you have that under your belt, that's what you want. We have one goal. We know it's not going to be easy to get there, but we feel we have the talent, we have the mindset.

Of course, championships aren't won on paper, and the Phoenix Suns will have to really make sure they develop chemistry and gel if they want to win a championship. This Phoenix Suns team has the potential to be special, and we'll see if they manage to win it all at some point in the future.

An NBA Analyst Thinks The Kevin Durant Trade Is The Worst Move In Arizona Sports History

While the majority of people believe that getting Kevin Durant was a home run for the Phoenix Suns, not everyone is sold. Previously, NBA analyst Phil Boas explained why he thinks this is the "worst trade in Arizona sports history" .

“This may be the worst trade in Arizona sports history, and that’s a very high bar.

Many say you have to go for it when a championship window opens. But if the Suns have learned anything over their last two years of success, the NBA playoffs are an endurance test. You better go with defense and depth. Suns now have neither.

Boas clearly isn't happy with the lack of depth on the team as of right now, and it is true that both their defense and their depth have taken a hit. However, getting Kevin Durant was worth taking a step back in those areas, as he is one of the best offensive talents of all time. It should be noted that Boas isn't the only one with concerns about the Phoenix Suns' depth, as franchise legend Charles Barkley has also suggested that the Suns' Big 3 is not enough to win the championship without depth.

It remains to be seen if the Kevin Durant trade gets the Phoenix Suns a championship, but it seems like there is a high probability of that happening based on the Suns' talent. However, we have seen other trades that have seemed good to start but turned out to be poor overall. Hopefully, that is not the case with the Kevin Durant trade with the Phoenix Suns.

