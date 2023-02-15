Indiana Township man charged with sex crimes against a minor

An employee of the Allegheny County Controller’s Office charged with sexual assault of a minor and other crimes was apprehended Tuesday, Allegheny County Police reported.

Cam Zmenkowski, 25, of Indiana Township remains lodged in the Allegheny County Jail after being denied bail, according to online court documents.

He was fired from his position Tuesday.

Zmenkowski is charged with corruption of minors, indecent exposure, criminal solicitation involving a person less than 16 years of age, unlawful contact with a minor, dissemination to minors and two counts of indecent assault.

Police said he sent sexually explicit messages and sexually assaulted a teen over the past several months.

The investigation began after Sharpsburg Police Department received a complaint Monday. Borough police reached out to county law enforcement, which later filed the charges.

County and Indiana Township police served a search warrant at Zmenkowski’s residence along the 4000 block of Huron Court on Tuesday morning, Allegheny County Police Lt. Jason Binder said via news release.

What was discovered or recovered as a result of the warrant was not disclosed.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22 before District Judge Matthew Rudzki.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning Zmenkowski is asked to contact Allegheny County Police at 833-ALL-TIPS.

Callers can remain anonymous. The department also can be reached via its social media sites.