Evansville woman back on trial in Stinson Avenue case

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The trial of a woman connected with a deadly incident on Stinson Avenue continues.

Heidi Carter’s first trial ended in a mistrial late last year. Carter is accused of helping her boyfriend, Carey Hammond, kill Timothy Ivy and rape a woman who was shackled at the home in August of 2021.

Carter is charged with aiding and inducing rape and murder and criminal confinement. Hammond was shot and killed by police at the home following the incident.

