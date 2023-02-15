Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Company Opening Second Nashville Location

The Georgia-based coffee chain Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Company is opening its second Nashville location at 805 12th Ave S, inside the mixed-use building, Novel Edgehill.

Though a grand opening date is not confirmed, it is likely to open sometime in May. A permit was filed in Jan. 2023 for the build-out of the 2,877-square-foot cafe space valued at $350,000.

The first Land of a Thousand Hills location was originally opened in Roswell, Georgia in 2008 by Jonathan Golden , who actively works on non-profit partnerships in the local communities where the coffee shops operate, as well as working with the brand’s Rwandan coffee suppliers to enrich the community and provide jobs in Rwanda.

“Creating yet another great place for people to gather over a cup of coffee in the morning or a specialty cocktail at night is what I’m most looking forward to with the Edgehill location,” Golden told What Now Nashville .

The non-profit side of the company is called the Do Good Initiative Project, which states, “Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee has worked with farmers in Rwanda as co-laborers creating a better future through coffee. We build flourishing communities through holistic solutions, seeking to meet social, economic, and spiritual needs in the most sustainable way possible with each Do Good Initiative Project developed and run by local leadership,” found on the brand’s website .

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee’s website lists 11 different Rwandan-based community projects they’ve helped to make an impact with over the years since 2007.

“Thanks to a foundation of sustainable income and job security through farming coffee, these communities have been able to look beyond their individual needs and work toward strengthening communities’ standings in ways that have immediate, ongoing, and tangible impacts,” according to the website .

The new location will be company owned and have a similar menu and ambiance to its first Nashville location at 7113 Charlotte Pike in West Nashville, where live music is played on Friday nights and beer and wine are also offered on the menu.

A full bar will be included at the Edgehill location, as well as a food menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The location will focus on its all-day offerings but specifically aims to cater more toward a nighttime crowd and be known as a chill gathering spot in the neighborhood.

Photo: @ 1000hillscoffee on Instagram

Photo: @ 1000hillscoffee on Instagram

Keep up with What Now Nashville’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .