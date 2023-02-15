Two facing charges after shooting at Pitt County business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people are facing charges related to a shooting that happened last Saturday.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after two people were hit by gunfire. Deputies responded at 7:45 p.m. to New York Grocery, located at 2596 Old River Road in Greenville, to a report of a shooting. Two victims were located and found with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office issued an update on its Facebook page. The update states that deputies responded to a home on River Road Estates Road while en route to New York Grocery due to a person suffering from a gunshot wound. They determined the person injured was involved in the shooting at New York Grocery.

Lijahmere Daniels, 18, of Winterville, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and two counts of violating pre-trial release conditions. She was booked in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.

Detectives also charged a 16-year-old with attempted murder. No name or photo was available due to the suspect being a juvenile.

The incident is still under investigation, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777 or Pitt County Sheriff Det. Mull at (252) 902-2175.

