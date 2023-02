NUTLEY, NJ - If you missed the prix fixe menu at the Oakley on Valentine's Day, don't fret, chef will serve it all week - Wednesday to Saturday.

The week-long special menu features four courses: Seafood Bisque, Caesars Salad, Prime Rib and Chocolate Lava Cake for $60 per person. So enjoy it with Trivia on Wednesday, Kreative Bingo on Thursday, or live music on Friday and Saturday.