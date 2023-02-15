The Buffalo Spot to Open Second Texas Location in San Antonio

The Buffalo Spot, a California-based wings franchise, is opening its second location in Texas and first ever location in San Antonio summer 2023, per a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The new location is set to open at 11988 Alamo Ranch Parkway after construction completes in May.

What Now Media Group has reached out to The Buffalo Spot for comment.

The popular wings chain serves a variety of wing dishes, as well as their wing and fries combo.

According to their website, The Buffalo Spot prides itself in its excellent customer service. It is also looking to expand by adding more locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada and Texas, per the website.

The restaurant chain is a part of the growing Encinal Brands LLC, a restaurant group comprising of four different franchises.

“We have approximately 150 restaurants planned nationwide in the next five years with territories open for new franchisees and multi-unit owners,” said CEO Ivan Flores, in a November interview with Restaurant News.

