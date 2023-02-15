Open in App
Orlando, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Magic’s Paolo Banchero will compete in All-Star weekend’s Skills Challenge

By Khobi Price, Orlando Sentinel,

13 days ago
Magic forward Paolo Banchero (right) will have a busy All-Star weekend. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Orlando Magic rookie forward Paolo Banchero will be pulling double duty during All-Star weekend.

The league announced Thursday that Banchero, who’s already competing in Friday’s Rising Stars tournament , also will be a part of Saturday evening’s Skills Challenge.

Banchero will be part of team “Rooks” alongside Houston Rockets rookie forward Jabari Smith and Detroit Pistons rookie guard Jaden Ivey.

The two teams they’ll compete against are the Antetokounmpos (Giannis, Thansis and Alex) and team Jazz (Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton).

The Skills Challenge is a three-round competition with three teams of three players.

The first round is a team relay in which each player from each team must complete a course involving outlet passing, dribbling through moving pilons and a variety of shorts.

The second round is a passing competition while the third round is a shooting drill.

The team with the most “challenge points” after three rounds will be the champion.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price .

Comments / 0
