Detectives bust theft ring, recover $1 million in stolen property, cash in San Bernardino

More than $1 million in stolen property and U.S. currency was recovered after investigators discovered an internal theft ring at the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company in San Bernardino, officials announced on Tuesday.

On Feb. 7, detectives with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department began their investigation of “high-dollar valued products” that had gone missing from the company over a period of several months.

Investigators learned that the thefts were being committed by multiple employees and family members.

Five search warrants were issued, “which resulted in the recovery of over one million dollars in stolen property, and U.S. currency from profit of the sales of the stolen property,” officials said in a new release .

George Jimenez, 39, of Rialto, Erika Aguilar, 39, of Rialto and Jose Monay, 54, of Fontana were placed under arrest and face charges of burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property and embezzlement among others.

Aguilar and Monay have since been released on bond. Jimenez is being held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact SBSD Detective J. Applegate at the Sheriff’s Central Station at 909-387-3545. Anonymous tips can be made through the We-Tip hotline at 800-782-7463 or online at WeTip .

