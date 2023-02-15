Open in App
San Bernardino, CA
See more from this location?
KTLA

Detectives bust theft ring, recover $1 million in stolen property, cash in San Bernardino

By Josh DuBose,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sy5UG_0knaepzd00

More than $1 million in stolen property and U.S. currency was recovered after investigators discovered an internal theft ring at the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company in San Bernardino, officials announced on Tuesday.

On Feb. 7, detectives with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department began their investigation of “high-dollar valued products” that had gone missing from the company over a period of several months.

Investigators learned that the thefts were being committed by multiple employees and family members.

Five search warrants were issued, “which resulted in the recovery of over one million dollars in stolen property, and U.S. currency from profit of the sales of the stolen property,” officials said in a new release .

George Jimenez, 39, of Rialto, Erika Aguilar, 39, of Rialto and Jose Monay, 54, of Fontana were placed under arrest and face charges of burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property and embezzlement among others.

Aguilar and Monay have since been released on bond. Jimenez is being held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact SBSD Detective J. Applegate at the Sheriff’s Central Station at 909-387-3545. Anonymous tips can be made through the We-Tip hotline at 800-782-7463 or online at WeTip .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Bernardino, CA newsLocal San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for February 11 Through February 17, 2023: 7 Felony Arrests and 10 Firearms
Victorville, CA1 day ago
Stolen Car Flies Off Freeway & Slams Into Building During Pursuit | San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Attempted murder, stalking and conspiracy arrests made in Riverside County
Cathedral City, CA12 hours ago
Burglary and kidnapping suspect barricaded inside Santa Ana home: Police
Santa Ana, CA19 hours ago
Hemet police shoot, kill man in his backyard during ‘unrelated’ theft investigation
Hemet, CA20 hours ago
Armed man shot by officers in Hemet backyard
Hemet, CA19 hours ago
Orange County carjacking caught on camera, suspects at large
Garden Grove, CA15 hours ago
Murder suspect arrested after destructive pursuit in San Bernardino County
Victorville, CA1 day ago
Suspect who allegedly stole mail from Fontana residents is arrested
Fontana, CA1 day ago
Man arrested for allegedly trying to run over people at Orange County middle school
Santa Ana, CA13 hours ago
Inland Empire man struck Sheriff’s Department helicopter with laser, officials say
Rancho Cucamonga, CA1 day ago
Montclair triple homicide: Authorities release photos of at-large suspect, a relative of the victims
Montclair, CA1 day ago
Man Charged with Killing Woman in Laguna Niguel Hotel
Laguna Niguel, CA1 day ago
Photos of Montclair triple homicide suspect released amid ongoing search
Montclair, CA1 day ago
State agents seize massive illegal arms cache during Southern California raid
Azusa, CA1 day ago
UPDATED: Jury Selection to Start for Pair Accused of Killing Store Clerk
Riverside, CA1 day ago
Jury recommends death sentence for convicted cop killer John Hernandez Felix
Palm Springs, CA23 hours ago
Man charged with gunning down young Riverside dad in road rage attack
Riverside, CA1 day ago
3 more arrested for murder of 15-year-old outside Montclair mall
Montclair, CA1 day ago
Felon sentenced for shooting his friend in the head as they drove in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, CA2 days ago
3 more arrests in shooting of teen outside Montclair mall
Montclair, CA2 days ago
Riverside County Sheriff Deputies respond to shots fired call
Palm Desert, CA2 days ago
Husband of housekeeper charged in killing of Los Angeles Bishop David O’Connell
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Smuggling boat washes ashore at Huntington Beach; several detained
Huntington Beach, CA1 day ago
Who Is Carlos Medina? Man Accused of Murdering L.A. Bishop David O'Connell
Hacienda Heights, CA2 days ago
Suspect in violent Seal Beach hit-and-run arrested
Seal Beach, CA3 days ago
3 in custody after attempted robbery at Mission Hills 7-Eleven
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Fryman Canyon community concerned over man repeatedly exposing himself
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Suspect in violent Seal Beach hit-and-run that injured 5 surrenders to police
Seal Beach, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy