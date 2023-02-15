Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Grammys Drama Went Viral—But We Can't Stop Thinking About Her High-Slit Gucci Dress

While Jennifer Lopez went viral after the 2023 Grammys aired for a seemingly tense interaction with husband Ben Affleck, we were more focused on her breathtaking blue gown.

The Shotgun Wedding star, 53, was a vision on the red carpet in a custom, royal blue Gucci gown with a plunging neckline and epic, leg-revealing high slit.

READ MORE : Fans Think Jennifer Lopez Told Ben Affleck ‘Don’t Do It’ And He Replied, ‘Relax’ In The Infamous Grammys Clip: Lip Readers React

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Iconic Curves In Sultry, Shimmering Gucci Gown

The “On the Floor” hitmaker’s dress featured ruffled, glamorous fabric and draped crystal detailing that highlighted her tiny waist and hourglass figure even more.

To accessorize her show-stopping get-up, the style icon added a glittery silver clutch, dangly earrings and an intricate matching statement necklace. The Hustlers alum stepped out in glittery silver platform heels, drawing eyes to her sculpted legs .



As for her makeup look, Lopez went for a sparkly smokey eye, illuminating highlighter, rosy blush and a glossy nude lip while wearing her long, caramel-colored tresses down, parted in the center and loosely curled at the ends.

Lopez shared 3 photo collection posts honoring her outfit for her 234 million Instagram followers, and to say they loved it would be an understatement.



“Best dressed by far!” one wrote of her look for the 65th Annual awards ceremony while another added, “Sooooooooo gorgeous! I’m floored, what a look.”

One other fan chimed in, “Ma’am why are you so fire god damn” as someone else agreed, commenting, “She does it againnnnnnn” with a heart-eye emoji.

So… What Did Lopez & Affleck Really Say To Each Other?

While Lopez’s gown undoubtedly stole the show, it’s worth looking into the other instantly viral moment of the night— her outwardly argumentative conversation with Affleck, 50.

The internet went wild last week after a clip of the “If You Had My Love” singer and Justice League actor at the Grammys seemingly arguing began trending (and thousands debated what the newlyweds appeared to be saying to each other).

On February 5th, the couple attended the ceremony and sat together at a table in the center of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. As the camera zoomed in on host Trevor Noah in one moment while he was making a joke, fans could see Lopez and Affleck beside the comedian, having what looked to be a heated discussion.

When the Marry Me actress and Gone Girl alum noticed that the camera was on them, they then both had straight faces and quickly smiled, leading some fans on Twitter “convinced that they were fighting before,” as one wrote. As for what they were discussing, Twitter users, of course, had several theories.



One user guessed that Bennifer were play-fighting, tweeting, “He says he’s going to do something (probably a prank or something), and then she says, “Don’t do it. Don’t do it!” And he’s teasing like, “Why?”” (Pretty convincing!) Someone else thought he might have replied “relax.”

Another added, “It was a set up. Part of the show,” as more fans theorized that “she told him no drinks” and he “got mad” consequently. As the awards show went on, many social media users began making memes with Affleck’s face, as he seemed “agitated” or “like he didn’t want to be there,” according to some fans online who found this humorous.



As an insider reportedly told Page Six , Lopez was apparently aware that her husband’s seemingly irritated/ annoyed facial expressions were going viral throughout the night, and she told him to appear more happy or animated. (Regardless of what they were talking about, there’s no doubt that the couple was well-dressed as usual!)