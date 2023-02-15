Taylor Swift Stole Joe Alwyn’s Leather Jacket For The Grammy's After-Parties

Even Taylor Swift, 33, borrows her boyfriend’s clothes. After attending the Grammys , Swift attended multiple after-parties reportedly wearing a leather jacket belonging to her longtime (and notoriously private) boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, 31.

The “Lavender Haze” singer is known for dropping little Easter eggs about her work and personal life for dedicated fans to find. And the latest clue she dropped was in the form of a friend’s post-Grammys Instagram photo dump, in which Swift reportedly wore a leather jacket belonging to her longtime (and notoriously private) boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

After the 2023 Grammys, country star and friend Kelsea Ballerini shared a carousel of snaps from the evening, including one taken from behind Ballerini, Swift, and singer Fletcher with their arms around each other. In the photo, Swift ditched her midnight blue two-piece outfit that she donned for the award show and exchanged it for a glittery green dress she and an oversized black leather jacket with zipper detailing that slipped off her shoulders. So chic!

Her committed fans noticed the jacket and pointed out that Swift was borrowing it from her boyfriend. The Daily Mail reports that Alwyn was spotted sporting the same leather zip-up multiple times. Specifically, the actor wore the stylish jacket to a press event with People for his film, Catherine Called Birdy .

Other pics from the gallery included shots of Ballerini and her mother sipping on drinks, a mirror selfie with Ballerini, Fletcher, and Sabrina Carpenter, and a photo of her and Fletcher in a booth at an iHop.

Although Alwyn did not join her at the awards ceremony, Swift was surrounded by friends, collaborators, and music industry peers. At one point, she was even spotted conversing with ex-Harry Styles and the two exchanged a friendly fist-bump.

Harry Styles, 29, took home trophies for “Album of the Year” and “Best Pop Vocal Album” awards for his record, Harry’s House . Fans, however, immediately noticed that the “As It Was” hitmaker and Swift looked happy to see each other.

During a performance, Swift can be seen getting up from her table and heading over to Styles’. The singer then tapped Styles on his shoulder, hugged him, and shared a friendly chat. They were also spotted fist-bumping .

Swift and Styles (who were affectionately dubbed ‘Haylor’ back in the day) famously dated from October 2012 to January 2013, and Styles was reportedly an inspiration for Swift when she wrote songs from her 2014 record, 1989 , such as the aptly-titled track, “Style” and “Out of the Woods.”