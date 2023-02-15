What to do when encountering a wrong-way driver

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Law enforcement officers in Knoxville have investigated a number of crashes involving someone driving down the wrong side of the road in recent weeks.

Clint McKissack with Tennessee Highway Patrol said there are a few precautions drivers can take to protect themselves in case of an encounter with a wrong-way driver.

“If you’re driving down the roadway and you see headlights coming your direction, slow your speed, always wear your seatbelt, and move your vehicle to the shoulder of the roadway as quickly and as safely as possible to avoid that driver,” McKissack said.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a wrong-way driver that happened on I-75 in Loudon County, and McKissack says it’s not the only one that’s happened recently.

“We’re aware after speaking with Scott Erland of KPD that they have investigated a couple of crashes, I believe both were on Pellissippi Parkway, that involved a wrong way driver,” McKissack said. “

McKissack also said there are various causes for wrong-way drivers, including driving impaired and elderly drivers. He said there is no clear reason for the recent increase, but that if you do encounter a wrong-way driver, it’s important to inform law enforcement.

“If you pass a driver while driving on the interstate or any of the roadways in Tennessee, dial 911 immediately,” McKissack said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.