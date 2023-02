KSLA

LSP: Suspect in attempted carjacking was shot when he pointed a gun at police By Rachael ThomasCurtis Heyen, 8 days ago

By Rachael ThomasCurtis Heyen, 8 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The teenager who was shot five days ago by a Shreveport police officer had a gun and pointed it at the ...