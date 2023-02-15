Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
KGET

Dylan Scott to perform in Bakersfield in May

By Dalu Okoli,

8 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multi-platinum hit singer Dylan Scott will be performing in Bakersfield this May.

According to a news release from JMAX productions, the Louisiana-native country singer has multiple hit singles and top hits to his name.

He also bagged a career nomination for iHeart Radio’s “Best New Recording Artist”, a CMT Music Award in 2021 and supported tours for notable acts including Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks and Chris Young.

Dylan Scott will be performing at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on May 6 at 8 p.m. with doors opening an hour prior.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here .

