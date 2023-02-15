Open in App
Clemson, SC
See more from this location?
WSPA 7News

New era begins for Clemson baseball

By Pete Yanity,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXscA_0knaaP6100

Clemson’s baseball season opens Friday at home against Binghampton (America East) as the Erik Bakich era begins.

The new head coach spoke Tuesday about bringing new ideas to the team, both on the field and away from hit.

He believes in a hitting approach that includes a team concept ahead of individual performance.

Among the changes he’s made to his pitching staff is moving last year’s closer Ryan Ammons (Wren HS) into a starting role. Bakich hinted Tuesday that Ammons will get the start in the opener but did not make an official announcement.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Clemson, SC newsLocal Clemson, SC
Clemson softball hits milestone in win
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Clemson used big 7th inning to get win
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Upstate Habitat for Humanity chapters discuss impact of President Carter
Clemson, SC15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wednesday high school basketball
Roebuck, SC10 hours ago
Grammy Award-winning Anthony Hamilton to perform in Upstate
Greenville, SC3 days ago
Hotel Hartness offers sneak peek as they prepare to welcome public
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Mike Pence to speak at Bob Jones University
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Supply chain issues delay Upstate housing relocation project
Spartanburg, SC13 hours ago
High Tech French company makes Henderson Co. its its North American headquarters
Fletcher, NC1 day ago
Post Office to be named for Upstate soldier
Easley, SC2 days ago
Baby surrendered to Upstate hospital
Spartanburg, SC3 hours ago
Motel residents in Spartanburg forced to leave
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Over 700 acres of Upstate land being preserved
Anderson, SC2 days ago
Laurens Police Department introduces new app
Laurens, SC1 day ago
Survey given to students under investigation in Greenville Co.
Travelers Rest, SC1 day ago
14-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Anderson Co.
Belton, SC7 hours ago
1 dead in Seneca shooting, suspect arrested
Seneca, SC14 hours ago
Firearms expert discusses safety after teen accidentally shoots self at range
Belton, SC2 days ago
Driver dies after hitting house, 2 parked cars in Greenville Co.
Mauldin, SC6 hours ago
Upstate man sentenced for international elderly fraud scheme
Duncan, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy