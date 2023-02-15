Memphis native joins 'The Young and the Restless'

Memphis native Lily Brooks O’Briant is joining the cast of a soap opera that’s been on the air more than three times as long as she’s been alive.

The 16-year-old will be on “The Young and the Restless,” beginning this week.

“Just hearing how many people know about and love ‘The Young and the Restless,’ it’s really such an honor to be joining such an iconic cast and such an iconic and legendary show,” O’Briant said.

O’Briant will play Lucy Romalotti on the CBS soap, which has been running since 1973.

O’Briant began acting in stage productions around Memphis at the Germantown Community Theatre and with the now-defunct Stage Door Productions beginning when she was five years old.

In 2015, at the age of eight, O’Briant made her way to Broadway, booking the title role of “Matilda” in the show’s North American tour.

Soon after, she moved to Los Angeles, where she currently resides. Since then, she’s played a diverse set of characters, including Mandy Wight in Netflix’s “The Big Show Show” and Ella in Apple TV+’s “Life by Ella.”

Growing up in Memphis helped O’Briant land the role in “Life by Ella.”

The show is about a young cancer patient who is in remission.

O’Briant began partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at the age of six; she and her mother both volunteered at the hospital and befriended St. Jude families.

Lily Brooks O'Briant arrives at a red carpet event for "National Treasure: Edge of History," Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Once in Los Angeles, O’Briant remained committed to supporting St. Jude, participating in the hospital’s L.A.-based charity events. She headed the Young Hollywood team at the St. Jude Walk/Run, as well as hosted Instagram Live videos to raise money for cancer research.

“My work with St. Jude definitely helped me connect with my character a lot more,” she said of her time as Ella.

And it was her connection to St. Jude that initially caught the eye of Tim Pollock and Jeff Hodsden, the writers and creators of “Life by Ella.”

“She’d been a youth ambassador for St. Jude since before this project existed,” Pollock said about meeting O’Briant at her audition. “She spoke to us about how much it meant to her. She just got the material in a way that I think a lot of actors wouldn’t. That maturity just allowed her to hit some of the nuances.”

Hodsden agreed: “Since she’s been around a lot of those unfortunate situations, I think she really wanted to portray the most real character she could. She got a lot of that from being able to work with St. Jude.”

Playing Ella also changed O’Briant’s perspective on life, she said.

“This show and this character and the journey that she goes on has really taught me that you have to live in the moment, and you have to be yourself,” she said. “No matter what anyone says or thinks about you, what’s most important is that you’re living. You’re living life, being your true self.”

Even while that life now takes place almost 2,000 miles away from Memphis, O’Briant still has cherished ties to her hometown, both through her family and within.

“Growing up in the South really shaped who I am as a person,” O’Briant said. “I’m really grateful for how I was raised and where I was raised. I definitely wouldn’t change it for the world.”