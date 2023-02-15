'Hate crime' flyers left in Redding neighborhood, marking 2nd antisemitic incident in city

Redding police have asked for the public's help as authorities try to find who left dozens of antisemitic flyers in one city neighborhood over the weekend.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a hate crime. It's the second incident in the city since last summer.

Police said they were notified at 7 a.m. on Saturday that during the night, "unknown parties distributed" more than 100 flyers in the city's Country Heights subdivision off Buenaventura Boulevard in southwest Redding.

"Some of the flyers had an anti-Semitic message, while others were anti-LGBTQIA+, or related to (COVID-19) vaccinations" and went on to direct people to visit an antisemitic website, police said.

It's the latest local incident in a year of high-profile antisemitism in the U.S., including hostages being taken at a Texas synagogue in January 2022 and anti-Jewish statements being shared by celebrities on social media.

Overall hate crimes reported in California increased dramatically in 2021, with hate crimes targeting people because of their race, religion or sexual orientation reaching their highest level since the 2001 terrorist attacks, according to the state's "2021 Hate Crime in California" report.

Reported hate crime events in California jumped 32.6%, to 1,763, between 2020 and 2021, the state's report said.

In Redding, 11 hate crime events were reported in 2021, the report said. There are 11 suspects in those incidents, according to the report.

In the remainder of Shasta County, the report said there was one reported hate crime event in 2021 and one suspect.

Similar incident in east Redding six months ago

Late last July, flyers with an antisemitic message were distributed in a several east Redding neighborhoods off Shasta View Drive near Mountain View Middle School and Lema Ranch.

In that case, the one-page flyers were put in the driveways of homes in the Alder Creek and Hacienda Heights subdivisions.

Folded in half and stuffed in baggies weighted down with sand, those flyers had apparently been dropped off overnight. Residents found and reported them to police the next morning.

Authorities are asking Country Heights residents to check their home security systems for any videos capturing images of vehicles or people who may have been involved in the distribution of the pamphlets on Feb. 11.

Redding Police Cpl. Teddy Snyder said he had not heard of any suspects or arrests in the Country Heights case. "Obviously, reports are being taken and those reports are being sent over to our investigation unit for follow up," said Snyder on Tuesday.

People can forward any video evidence or other leads to the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.

Michele Chandler covers criminal justice issues for the Redding Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. Follow her on Twitter at @MChandler_RS, call her at 530-338-7753 or email her at michele.chandler@redding.com.