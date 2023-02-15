Missouri Attorney General launches investigation into Washington University’s Transgender Center

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joins Mark Reardon to discuss the recently launched investigation into Washington University’s Transgender Center at Saint Louis Children's Hospital following a whistleblower report.

“If even 10% of the allegations in the whistleblower affidavit are true, we have a significant problem on our hands. It’s about standing up and protecting our children,” shared Attorney General Andrew Bailey

He later continued, “We’re gonna use every resource at our disposal to make sure we are protecting our kids.”

