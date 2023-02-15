Open in App
Mesa, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Mesa police arrest man suspected of fatally stabbing 1 at Goodwill parking lot

By Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic,

8 days ago
Mesa police arrested a man last week on suspicion of fatally stabbing another man at a Goodwill parking lot last month.

Det. Brandi George, a department spokesperson, said 45-year-old Luis Angel Nunez stabbed 32-year-old Johnathan Gliege at the parking lot near University Drive and Gilbert Road before fleeing the area.

Court documents say officers responded around 6:52 p.m. Feb. 9 after reports of Gliege not breathing with a puncture wound to his chest. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Data from Gliege’s cell phone showed he was supposed to meet someone named “Angel” at a Goodwill parking lot the day he was killed. Police obtained a search warrant for the number associated with “Angel,” which returned Nunez’s name and an address close to the Goodwill. It is unclear why the two were meeting.

George said the data also showed Nunez’s phone pinged cell phone towers near the Goodwill around the time of the murder.

Nunez was booked into jail on second-degree murder and four probation violation warrants on a $501,500 bond. His next scheduled court appearance is Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court.

