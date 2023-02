Auburn is rolling over Missouri right now!

The Tigers face off against Missouri tonight in what head coach Bruce Pearl describes as "the biggest game of the season."

Auburn (17-8, 7-5 SEC) has lost five out of their last six games and are now on the verge of being placed on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

Allen Flanigan, after opening the game with a three, now has two more points on a transition slam dunk over a Missouri defender.

You can watch Flanigan throw down the dunk in the video below.

Series History

Auburn and Missouri are tied 6-6 in the all-time series between the two schools. The Tigers have won two straight in the series and are 2-1 when playing Mizzou on their home court.

Last season, the Tigers escaped Mizzou Arena with a 55-54 road victory on Feb. 25, 2022, as the top-ranked team in the land. K.D. Johnson scored 17 points including five straight in the final minute and a half of regulation to thwart the upset bid. All games in the series have occurred during Missouri’s membership in the SEC.

