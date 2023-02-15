19-year-old arrested in connection with Reynolds Ave shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a deadly Sunday shooting .
According to NCPD, officers responded to the 1900 block of Reynolds Avenue on Feb. 12 in reference to a shooting.
Authorities said investigators learned that a female victim had been shot by a man on a bicycle. The woman was taken to the hospital, but died while en route. North Charleston man arrested for allegedly peeping in apartment
Detectives, with assistance from the FBI Gang Task Force, located and arrested the suspect identified as 19-year-old Terell Travon Washington-Matthew.
Washington-Matthew was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
