Tuesday Night Forecast: Storm chances arrive tomorrow night

By Carson Vickroy,

13 days ago

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds by daybreak tomorrow morning. Low: 51. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with storm chances after sunset. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 77. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with rain ending by daybreak Thursday morning. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 44. High: 52. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and about as warm. Low: 30. High: 53. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending a little warmer. Low: 32. High: 56. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and much warmer. Low: 41. High: 67. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 75. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with additional rain chances and trending slightly warmer. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 77. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

