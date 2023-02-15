Tuesday Night Forecast: Storm chances arrive tomorrow night

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds by daybreak tomorrow morning. Low: 51. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with storm chances after sunset. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 77. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with rain ending by daybreak Thursday morning. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 44. High: 52. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and about as warm. Low: 30. High: 53. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending a little warmer. Low: 32. High: 56. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and much warmer. Low: 41. High: 67. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 75. Winds: SW 15 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with additional rain chances and trending slightly warmer. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 77. Winds: SW 15 MPH.
