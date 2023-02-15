Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
The Hill

Biden orders takeout Valentine’s Day dinner from popular DC restaurant Le Diplomate

By Sarah Polus,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ha2z8_0knaSqNA00

With everything going on in the world currently, it appears a romantic restaurant outing may not be in the cards for the Bidens this Valentine’s Day.

The White House placed an order for takeout Tuesday from Washington, D.C., favorite restaurant Le Diplomate, a source confirmed to The Hill.

According to Washingtonian , which first reported the news, the order may have included President Biden’s Le Dip favorite, a cheeseburger, and a lobster risotto, a special for the evening.

The Bidens have previously dined at the French brasserie, including for Biden’s first sit-down dining outing as president in 2021, noted Washingtonian .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington, DC newsLocal Washington, DC
Joe Biden Falls Up The Stairs Of Air Force One While in Europe: Watch
Washington, DC23 hours ago
Fact Check: Did Joe and Jill Biden 'Fail to Salute Marine'?
Washington, DC29 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
Rehoboth Beach, DE27 days ago
Yelp's Best Pizza Place In America Isn't In NYC Or Chicago
New York City, NY23 days ago
White House postpones Dr. Jill Biden visit to Indiana
Valparaiso, IN6 days ago
'Disturbing Stuff': President Joe Biden Mocked For Repeating False Story About Logging More Miles On Amtrak Than Air Force Two While VP
Baltimore, MD22 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy