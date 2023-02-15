Biden orders takeout Valentine’s Day dinner from popular DC restaurant Le Diplomate

With everything going on in the world currently, it appears a romantic restaurant outing may not be in the cards for the Bidens this Valentine’s Day.

The White House placed an order for takeout Tuesday from Washington, D.C., favorite restaurant Le Diplomate, a source confirmed to The Hill.

According to Washingtonian , which first reported the news, the order may have included President Biden’s Le Dip favorite, a cheeseburger, and a lobster risotto, a special for the evening.

The Bidens have previously dined at the French brasserie, including for Biden’s first sit-down dining outing as president in 2021, noted Washingtonian .

