PDA Video of Prince William and Kate Middleton Shows ‘They Know When and Where to Be Affectionate’

It’s not every day we see Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton ) sharing some PDA moments, so when they do it makes news. Now, a TikTok video of the pair showing affection at a certain moment has fans convinced they know just when and where to show their love for each other.

Here’s more on that as well as some more of the prince and princess’s PDA moments that had fans buzzing.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the annual Irish Guards St Patrick’s Day Parade in England | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The prince and princess show PDA more when they’re off-duty

Unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are rarely seen not holding hands , it’s the opposite with William and Kate. But a video uploaded to TikTok shows that the prince and princess engage in PDA when they’re off duty.

The clip shows William and Kate refraining from touching as they walked alongside one another during a joint visit to Blackpool a few years back. However, following that engagement as they walked to a helicopter they were seen holding hands. Several fans praised the couple saying they are “so professional” and “know when and where to show affection for each other.”

Body language expert Judi James spoke to The Sun about another reason why William and his wife don’t normally hold hands while on duty. She opined that it may have to do with their future roles.

“As future king and queen they will always have been aware of using similar signals to previous wearers of the crown, which entail no hand-holding in public,” James explained. “They will operate individually as well as a team of two and this individuality is illustrated by the lack of constant coupling signals.”

Will and Kate have given us some sweet PDA moments more recently

Prince William kisses Kate Middleton on the cheek during the prize-giving of the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

James pointed out that the Waleses are “not touch-averse” and use “ small back-touches ” and “a partial embrace to show unity and affection” at times.

And they have publicly engaged in some sweet more recent moments including their portraits ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary in 2021 in which they’re hugging each other and holding hands.

Many fans also recall a photo of them during a recpetion hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica in March 2022 where Kate has her arm around her husband during the dinner.

And who can forget when William planted a kiss on his bride’s cheek as they embraced at the Royal Charity Polo Cup match in July 2022.

Another body language expert says the Waleses have a ‘fantastic union,’ PDA or not

Kate Middleton and Prince William visit the National Maritime Museum in Cornwall | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Inbaal Honigman, who is a body language expert and celebrity astrologer, believes that no matter how much or how little PDA we see from William and Kate, they have “a fantastic union” and that shines through every time they’re together.

“Their eyes usually look in the same direction, which is a sign of a fantastic union,” Honigman told Express . “[They] are determined to achieve their goals together. They are united in their joint mission, as a couple and as royals.”