Ant-Man: Quantumania Is MCU's Second "Rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes

Ant-Man's Rotten Tomatoes score is shrinking. Marvel Studios ' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (in theaters February 17th) ended its review embargo Tuesday, debuting on critic aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes with an early 63 percent approval from critics for a "fresh" score. While the score could still fluctuate as more critics' reviews are added, the third Ant-Man movie currently sits at 55 percent "rotten" from 115 reviews at the time of publishing. That's the second-lowest score of the 31-movie Marvel Cinematic Universe , behind only 2021's Eternals , which was the first -- and formally only -- Marvel Studios movie to receive the green splat with a "rotten" score of 47 percent.

MCU Movies Ranked on Rotten Tomatoes



Black Panther (2018): 96% Certified Fresh

Avengers: Endgame (2019): 94%

Iron Man (2008): 94% Certified Fresh

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): 93% Certified Fresh

Thor: Ragnarok (2017): 93% Certified Fresh

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): 92% Certified Fresh

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014): 92% Certified Fresh

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021): 91% Certified Fresh

The Avengers (2012): 91% Certified Fresh

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019): 90% Certified Fresh

Captain America: Civil War (2016): 90% Certified Fresh

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014): 90% Certified Fresh

Doctor Strange (2016): 89% Certified Fresh

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018): 87% Certified Fresh

Avengers: Infinity War (2018): 85% Certified Fresh

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017): 85% Certified Fresh

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022): 84% Certified Fresh

Ant-Man (2015): 83% Certified Fresh

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011): 80% Certified Fresh

Black Widow (2021): 79% Certified Fresh

Captain Marvel (2019): 79% Certified Fresh

Iron Man 3 (2013): 79% Certified Fresh

Thor (2011): 77% Certified Fresh

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015): 76% Certified Fresh

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022): 74% Certified Fresh

Iron Man 2 (2010): 71% Certified Fresh

The Incredible Hulk (2008): 67% Fresh

Thor: The Dark World (2013): 66% Fresh

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022): 64% Fresh

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023): 55% Rotten

Eternals (2021): 47% Rotten

ComicBook critic Jenna Anderson wrote Quantumania "is not only the third 'act' in the almost decade-long Marvel Cinematic Universe journey of Ant-Man, but it is a forecast of what's on the horizon -- kicking off Phase 5 of the franchise's storytelling, and fully teeing up its biggest Big Bad yet, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). It would be a lot to ask any of Marvel's existing superhero franchises to carry that latter burden, but in the hands of Quantumania, it proves to be a fun challenge in nearly every way. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is an eccentric and essential spectacle, which further expands the possibilities of what the MCU's tentpole projects can still be capable of."

After the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame , returning director Peyton Reed's follow-up to 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp sends Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) into the sub-atomic dimension of the Quantum Realm, where Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) was once trapped for 30 years. It's there that the Ant-Family learns the trapped time-master Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) has dominion over time -- and the multiverse -- itself.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Rotten Tomatoes Reviews



Other reviews praised Majors' performance as Kang, a multiversal variant of his He Who Remains character from Loki , and the Ant-Man threequel drew comparisons to Star Wars. (The weird world of the Quantum Realm is " A Bug's Life- meets- Return of the Jedi," one reviewer wrote.)

While some highlighted the "psychedelic" world-building due to Quantumania taking place amost entirely in the Quantum Realm only glimpsed in such films as Ant-Man and the Wasp and Endgame , others said the shift to a bigger-scale adventure and "laying important groundwork for Marvel's film future, unfortunately, means losing some of the franchise's essential scrappy charm." Read more Quantumania reviews here .

Starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Major, Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens only in theaters February 17th.