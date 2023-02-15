Change location
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS
8 days ago
Effective: 2023-02-15 03:37:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-16 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Roads will be slick resulting in slow and hazardous travel....
