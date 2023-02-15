Open in App
Sahuarita, AZ
See more from this location?
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Man drives through Anamax Park after being pulled over

By Bivian Contreras,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06NDKA_0knaQ90w00

The Sahuarita Police Department responded to a car chase on Feb. 13 around 9:40 p.m.

Officers noticed a silver Dodge truck going west on El Toro Road with a cracked windshield and no operational brake lights.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and pulled the driver over to the south parking lot of Anamax Park and identified the driver as Jose J. Morales from Tucson.

Morales was asked to step out of the car, and he instead drove off over a pedestrian bridge and through Anamax Park to evade police.

An officer who was nearby saw Morales exit the park and enter back onto a roadway.

He then drove east onto West Twin Buttes Road, which dead ends into a wash. He struck a steel fence post and became stuck.

Morales was forced out of his car at gunpoint after officers conducted a high-risk stop. He cooperated with officers, got out of his car, and was then arrested.

According to SPD, records showed a misdemeanor warrant for a charge of domestic violence.

After his arrest, Morales was searched, and he had illegal drugs on him. A handgun and drug paraphernalia were found after his car was searched.

Before he was booked into the Pima County Jail, Morales was taken to Northwest Hospital for a medical evaluation. He was taken into custody for a felony Failure to Yield to Law Enforcement (F5), a misdemeanor Possession of a Dangerous Drug (Methamphetamine) (F4), a misdemeanor Possession of a Narcotic Drug (Heroin) (F4), a misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (F6), and Criminal Damage.

He was also charged with an outstanding misdemeanor Domestic Violence arrest warrant (F6).

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tucson, AZ newsLocal Tucson, AZ
Man arrested after firing gun in Sahuarita residence
Sahuarita, AZ1 day ago
Tucson man arrested after shots fired
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Police say speeding is main factor in motorcyclist's death
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UPDATE: Missing, vulnerable 79-year-old man found safe
Tucson, AZ22 hours ago
Injured TPD officer “resilient” but long recovery ahead
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
17-year-old smuggler caught after running away on foot
Nogales, AZ1 day ago
Crash closes portion of Barnett Road in Marana
Marana, AZ1 day ago
Missing Pima County woman found safe
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Three large tortoises saved from a house fire in Tucson
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Authorities respond to shooting near Prince, Stone in Tucson
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Motorcyclist injured in crash near La Cholla Boulevard, Ruthrauff Road
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Arizona rancher accused of murder in shooting death of Mexican man faces new charges day before court hearing
Nogales, AZ1 day ago
Change of venue denied for UArizona shooting suspect
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
UPDATE: Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash in Tucson
Tucson, AZ4 days ago
Neighbor helps prevent travel trailer fire from spreading to house next door
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
Change of venue denied in trial for man accused in slaying of Arizona professor
Tucson, AZ18 hours ago
Crash interferes with traffic on I-10
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
Four people killed in head-on crash near Elgin
Elgin, AZ2 days ago
FBI investigating assault on federal officer near Benson
Benson, AZ2 days ago
Interstate 19 reopens after wind knocks down power lines
Sahuarita, AZ1 day ago
TPD, UAPD investigating overnight shooting, man shot
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
Behind the Badge: TPD Recruits take on intense training
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
K9 Luna strangled by man suspected of Tucson mall stabbing is unharmed
Tucson, AZ6 days ago
Sahuarita police investigate Walden Grove HS threat
Sahuarita, AZ6 days ago
DAY 5: Clements’ trial continues with testimony from forensic anthropologist, computer forensic analysts
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Driver identified in I-10 truck incident that led to an acid spill
Tucson, AZ6 days ago
I-10 near Marana closed due to crash
Tucson, AZ4 days ago
Sailors volunteer to clean up Tucson nonprofit's sidewalks
Tucson, AZ1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy