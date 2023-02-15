Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Valentine’s Day Message After Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Image Credit: MEGA

It would appear that even NFL alum Tom Brady, 45, has a soft spot. Amid Valentine’s Day, Tom made sure to acknowledge the romantic holiday with a cryptic message via his Instagram Story. The love-inspired post was originally written by poet Sadhguru, and featured a backdrop of hearts. “Love is not a transaction; it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion,” the poem read on the athlete’s Instagram.

Although Tom did not mention his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, 42, by name, it’s possible the emotional tribute was in remembrance of his former Valentine. Not only did Tom make a note of V-Day, but so did the 42-year-old model. “Pure love!!!”, she captioned the series of snapshots with her pups. “I’m convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine’s Day to all!” Many of Gisele’s 20.5 million followers then took to the comments to gush over her furry friends. “Pure joy,” one admirer noted, while another quipped, “They are pure love.”

Later, Tom shared photos of all his kids, including his two with Gisele. The first photo showed Vivian, 10, with the caption, “The Sweetest,” while the next pictured, Benjamin, 13, with the quote, “True Love.” Finally, the last photo was of his son, John Moynahan, 15, with who he shares with Sex and the City alum Bridget Moynahan, 51. Tom concluded his sweet family photos with a simple message that read, “HVD.”

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen were married from 2009 until 2022. (MEGA)

As readers know, Tom and the blonde bombshell called it quits on their marriage on Oct. 28, 2022. At the time of their split, the Super Bowl champion took to his Instagram Story to shed light on their divorce. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” he penned. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Gisele and Tom were married from 2009 until last fall, they even celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary last February. Aside from Tom’s matters of the heart, he recently announced another retirement on Feb. 1. “Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring. For good,” he said in the Instagram video.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year,” he continued. “I really thank you guys so much. To every single one of you for supporting me — my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.” Tom played in the NFL for a total of 23 seasons starting at the age of 22 until he retired at the age of 45.