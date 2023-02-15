Open in App
New York Post

$37K Cadbury Egg heist: Thief guilty of ‘organized criminal matter’

By Emily Lefroy,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rm7uf_0knaP7Hh00

His eggcellent plan didn’t hatch quite right.

A UK man is facing two years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to stealing nearly 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs worth over $37,000, according to news reports .

Joby Pool, 32, was charged with criminal damage and two counts of theft after towing away the trailer full of chocolate Saturday. West Mercia Police dubbed the candy-coated caper an “eggs-travagent theft.”

Pool appeared Tuesday in Kidderminster Magistrates Court, where prosecutors argued his Easter-Bunny-in-reverse behavior would have taken “significant planning” to pull off.

According to the Guardian, Pool reportedly used a metal grinder to get through the gates of the unit housing the chocolate-stuffed trailer and used a stolen truck with false plates to steal it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPNl3_0knaP7Hh00
Nearly 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs were stolen from an industrial unit in England.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pool was later spotted by police, who claimed he walked toward them with his hands up. They recovered the sweet spoils after easily cracking the case.

“This is clearly an organized criminal matter,” prosecutor Owen Beale told the court. “You don’t just happen to learn about a trailer with that kind of value being available.”

Pool, from West Yorkshire, was previously convicted of theft, handling stolen goods and driving while disqualified in 2019, the Guardian reports.

He’s eggspecting to be sentenced on March 14.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Shot Dead by Ex in Front of Restaurant Where She was Leaving a Date With Another Man
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Armed standoff at notorious Bunny Ranch after shots fired inside reality TV brothel
Mound House, NV2 days ago
Arizona rancher accused of killing Mexican national hit with extra charges
Nogales, AZ1 day ago
NYC woman shot in the head in apartment building hallway, cops say
New York City, NY1 day ago
Actor Ray Buffer charged with theft after he’s accused of stealing comics
San Diego, CA14 hours ago
Bloodied woman tells cashier she was kidnapped, only to be dragged away by suspect: cops
Dolton, IL2 days ago
A 4-year-old Child Was Beaten To Death With A Broom Stick, His 9-year-old Sister Was Charge In Connection To The Crime
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Daycare worker charged after taping 2-year-old girl’s mouth shut
Randolph, MA16 hours ago
Virginia fifth-grader threatened to ‘pop bullets’ at school where teacher was shot by 6-year-old
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Teacher in France stabbed to death in class by ‘possessed’ 16-year-old student: cops
Bayonne, NJ22 hours ago
NYC woman accused of igniting pride flag booted from court for repeated outbursts
New York City, NY17 hours ago
Thieves steal $500K in jewelry in broad daylight NYC heist
New York City, NY11 hours ago
NYC fishmonger fatally stabs man, wounds brother in clash over stolen shrimp: cops
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYC grandma’s alleged stabbing of 7-year-old girl leaves neighbors baffled
Bronx, NY17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy