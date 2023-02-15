Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Oklahoma high school athlete of the week?

By Ty Loftis

The high school wrestling season is winding down as dual state in Enid took place over the weekend and playoffs are getting under way for high school basketball across the state of Oklahoma this week.

Now it is time to take a look back at some of the best individual performances from the last week.

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oklahoma high school athlete of the week for Feb. 6-12. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter .

KeJuan Payne, Putnam City North boys basketball

In Friday night’s game against PC West, Payne was the leading scorer with 20 points and gathered seven rebounds to help his team win the crosstown rivalry.

Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby boys basketball

With his recruitment still open, Friedrichsen put on quite the show Friday night against Owasso, scoring 27 points in a 62-59 win.

Trashaun Combs-Pierce, Norman boys basketball

With 0.8 left in the game, Norman trailed Westmoore, 55-53, and with hopes all but dashed; however, Combs-Pierce made a half-court buzzer beater to lift his team to victory.

Lewis Woodmore, McAlester boys basketball

In another buzzer-beater last week, it was Woodmore’s 3-pointer that lifted McAlester to a 73-71 win against Ada.

Jarreth Ingram, Tulsa Memorial boys basketball

In a narrow 45-42 win against crosstown foe Nathan Hale, Ingram finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds for Tulsa Memorial.

Luke Norwood, McLoud boys basketball

The Redskins went 4-0 last week and during that span, Norwood averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds a game and dished out four assists a game.

CJ Nickson, Weatherford boys basketball

Nickson outscored the entire Anadarko team last week. He scored the Eagles' points in a much talked-about 4-2 win , but he still outscored his opponent one way or the other. The final bucket gave Nickson the 1,000th point of his career.

Gunner Farley, Eagletown boys basketball

Taking on one of the top teams in Class B (Buffalo Valley), Farley scored 17 points and secured 11 rebounds to get a victory for his Eagletown team.

Kori Rainwater, Tahlequah girls basketball

In a dominating win against Claremore, Rainwater scored 28 points and scarfed up 13 rebounds.

Katelyn Davis, Choctaw girls basketball

As the Yellowjackets went on to defeat Ponca City, it was Davis who led her team with 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Jacey Hammon, Plainview girls basketball

In a crucial win against Comanche last week, Hammon poured in 22 points to lead her team in scoring and give her team momentum heading into the playoffs.

Braci Nyberg, Seiling girls basketball

In just 19 minutes of play, Nyberg went 7-of-8 from the field, scoring 20 points and getting six steals as her team won the district title Saturday.

Cael Hughes, Stillwater boys wrestling

The Pioneers had eight state champions this year en route to a Class 6A dual state title, but Hughes had a difficult title match, going up against Hunter Hollingsworth of Edmond North. Hughes escaped with a 4-2 win, though.

Austin Elam, Elgin boys wrestling

The Owls won their first ever dual-state wrestling title over the weekend and that was thanks in large part to Elam. Elgin got down early to Coweta, but at the 138-pound weight class, Elam got a major decision to give the Owls the lead, which they would not surrender.

Tuttle boys wrestling

The Tigers continued their dominance by winning a 20th dual state tournament, tying Perry for most all time. Ten Tuttle wrestlers won matches in the 4A dual final against Catoosa.

Kolby Looper, Blackwell boys wrestling

In the final match that decided the 3A dual state title between Marlow and Blackwell, Looper pinned his opponent in the third period to win the Class 3A title. The final score was 38-32, and the win snapped Marlow’s two-year winning streak as dual state champions.

