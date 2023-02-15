Report: Colts Sign HC Shane Steichen to 6-Year Deal

The Indianapolis Colts showed Shane Steichen some big love.

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts finally ended their over-a-month-long search for their next head coach. The man who the Colts chose? None other than former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

Steichen, fresh off of a narrow Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs , seems to have genuinely captivated Colts owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard. This was made evident when NFL Network ’s Ian Rappaport broke the news that the Colts are giving Steichen a six-year deal out of the gate, locking him in Indy until 2028.

This comes as a surprise to some, but for the Colts and the disastrous 2022 season, it could be precisely what they planned, as the IndyStar ’s own Nate Adkins pointed out in a tweet.

“Six-year deals aren’t common for first-time head coaches, but it makes sense to ask for some security after the decisions of the past year. And good on Jim Irsay to step it up for the coach they want," Adkins tweeted.

Indeed, good on Mr. Irsay. This not only locks a leader in for years to come, which Colts players were undoubtedly looking for, but it also helps keep a constant offensive mind (Philadelphia's brainchild) at the most crucial coaching position for a rookie quarterback the team is expected to draft in a little over two months.

It’s also suitable for the players on the offense, as Indianapolis is relatively young on that side of the ball, with names like left tackle Bernhard Raimann, wide receiver Alec Pierce, and tight end Jelani Woods all entering just their sophomore NFL campaign in 2023. Also, superstars like running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. can finally have the quarterback/coaching carousel put to an end and build rapport with the coach and new field general while they’re still in their prime.

While the money numbers haven't been revealed quite yet, that isn’t the important part. What is key is that, in the not-too-distant future, if all goes well in the draft, the Colts will have stability at quarterback and head coach for the first time in a while.

Steichen is the perfect fit for what Indianapolis wants to do with its future. He’s coached nearly every type of quarterback you can and has handled multiple styles of offenses over his 12-year NFL coaching career.

With the coach finally hired, it’s time for the Colts to begin facing the NFL Combine, where they will be watching every position closely, but perhaps none more than quarterback now that Steichen is inked for the foreseeable future.

