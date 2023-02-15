Midnight Animal Coffee Announce Pending Reopening

Midnight Animal Coffee shared an update via social media that they hit snags in their plans to open their newest cafe in North Park . The update is the first since May 2022 when the coffee roasters announced they would be closing and relocating from a shared space in National City.

A recent permit filing places their new cafe on El Cajon Boulevard , sitting between The Wise Ox and Empanada Kitchen.

Midnight Animal Coffee previously operated as a mobile coffee cart and modest roastery originally headquartered in a mixed-use industrial space in National City. Owner Christian Ardel found the brand’s niche centered around motorcycles and Mexican-inspired coffee.

The coffeehouse serves its in-house roasts, cold brew, and signature drinks like the Tres Leches Latte, Mexican Mocha, and Vanilla Flan Latte. Customers can shop whole bean coffee blends at their website .

Midnight Animal Coffee looks to be putting the final touches on its new space in North Park and is awaiting the green light from the city. Stay updated by following their Instagram page for an opening announcement.

