Minnesota State
CBS Minnesota

Minn. House committee advances legislation banning use of "forever chemicals" in everyday products

By Caroline Cummings,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8H8W_0knaImIs00

Lawmaker seek to restrict “forever chemical” usage in Minnesota 01:27

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A proposal at the Minnesota House that cleared its first committee hurdle on Tuesday would prohibit use of what can be dangerous chemicals used in everyday products like cookware, cosmetics, and cleaning supplies.

PFAS is short for the scientific name describing a family of 5,000 chemicals that don't break down, which is why they have the nickname of "forever chemicals." Some are toxic, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency , which is why lawmakers at the capitol want to restrict their use.

The PFAS chemicals, which are used in manufacturing, have been found in water, soil and fish across the state and can be harmful to public health. They are linked to some cancers. A bill before the legislature would prohibit the sale of PFAS used in carpets, cleaning products, cookware, cosmetics, dental floss, furniture and more starting in 2025.

The legislation empowers the state's Pollution Control Agency through rulemaking authority, to further prohibit use in other products. There is an exception if PFAS is determined by the state to be "unavoidable."

"We have to start somewhere," said Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter. "And where we haven't acted for the last ten to 15 or 20 or 30 or 50 years in this state is of consequence to our environment, but also our individual health."

Environmental policy and conservation experts testified in support of the legislation, but so did Minnesotans who say they have been adversely harmed by PFAS.

Amara Strande, 20, has a rare stage four liver cancer , and after 20 surgeries plus chemo and radiation, she said there are not many treatments left for her.

Strande doesn't know if her cancer is connected to PFAS, but she lives in the East Twin Cities metro, where contaminated water has been a problem for years . Her father also pleaded with lawmakers to pass the bill.

"The bill you are being asked to accept is one that deeply affects human life," Michael Strande said.

Manufacturer 3M late last year announced it would end its use of PFAS in the next two years – the same timeline as this bill. But right now in current law, there is requiring companies stop using these chemicals.

