After six years of heartbreaking finishes, Miami baseball yearns for Omaha. ‘Enough said!’

Eight months after their impressive 2022 season ended in heartbreak for the sixth consecutive year, the Miami Hurricanes were back Tuesday at Mark Light Field for media day, sharing their visions for a 2023 future they hope will culminate in Omaha, Nebraska with their fifth College World Series title.

They’re not alone in their optimism.

The Hurricanes, 40-20 last year as the No. 6 national seed that went 3-8 in their last 11 games and ultimately fell at home in the regionals, face Penn State (26-29) to open the season at home at 7 p.m. Friday with a roster filled with elite players collectively ranked among the top-25 programs by all six major collegiate polls.

UM coach Gino DiMare named right-handed sophomore Gage Ziehl (2-2, 4.04 ERA in 2022) as the opening-night starter.

Miami Hurricanes pitcher Gage Ziehl (31) speaks to reporters during media day at Mark Light Field on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

DiMare didn’t name the starters for Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, but returning starters Karson Ligon (6-6, 4.90), a right-handed sophomore, and right-handed junior Alejandro Rosario (2-3, 7.05) might round out the rotation.

Miami has five games within the first six days of the season, with its Tuesday starter against Stetson possibly College of Central Florida transfer Ben Chestnutt or left-handed sophomore Rafe Schlesinger. The Canes play Indiana State on Wednesday.

“We want to get back to Omaha,’’ said DiMare, a former Hurricanes star outfielder who took over as head coach in 2019. “That’s our goal and that’s the expectation. We want to put ourselves in a position where you’re one of the last eight teams in the nation standing. Then, anything can happen.”

To further make his point, DiMare gathered players on the pitcher’s mound during practice and held up a bright orange T-shirt that said on the back: “Omaha,’’ with the words “Enough Said!,’’ under it.

Gino DiMare, the head coach for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team, speaks to reporters during media day at Mark Light Field on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

The Canes, whose then-high-school seniors from their top-ranked 2020 signing class are now UM juniors, are ranked as high as No. 8 in the preseason by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball and as low as No. 22 by D1Baseball. They were voted to win the Coastal Division in the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason poll. The Hurricanes, who won national titles in 1982, ‘85, ‘99 and ‘01, were ranked as high as No. 2 last season following a 14-game winning streak, and led the ACC with 20 conference victories.

Returners/transfers

UM’s team is more of a veteran group than last year’s, and includes 6-4, 225-pound junior third baseman Yohandy “Yoyo” Morales, a preseason All-American named to the Golden Spikes Award watch list by USA Baseball; and 6-0, 192-pound junior first baseman CJ Kayfus, a fellow preseason All-American who led UM last season with a .366 batting average, 87 hits and 16 stolen bases.

Miami Hurricanes infielder Yohandy Morales (35) speaks to reporters during media day at Mark Light Field on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

Morales led Miami in eight offensive categories in 2022, including doubles (17), home runs (18), RBI (59) and slugging percentage (.650). The 6-foot-4, 225-pound third baseman also batted .329, which ranked third on the club.

“This offseason I’ve gotten bigger with our strength coach H.R. [Powell], just going in there every day and grinding — as well as [improving in] my defense,’’ Morales said. “There’s always something new to learn. Our saying here is, ‘One-percent better every day.’

“I think we look like an Omaha team, to be honest,’’ Morales said. “Everybody works their hardest to try to become national champions at the end of the season.’’

UM will return seven of nine starting position players, though some were part-time starters. They include Kayfus; Morales; sophomore second baseman Dorian Gonzalez Jr.; junior shortstop Dominic Pitelli; sophomore outfielder Edgardo Villegas; designated hitter/outfielder Zach Levenson. Carlos Perez is expected to start at catcher in place of the departed Max Romero.

The bullpen includes junior Ronaldo Gallo (3-0, 3.47), Schlesinger (1-0, 3.48), redshirt sophomore Alejandro Torres (3-0, 7.12) and stellar All-American closer Andrew Walters.

Right-handed fourth-year junior Walters, a finalist for Stopper of the Year with an ACC-leading 14 saves, was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 18th round (527) but chose to return to the Hurricanes to develop his repertoire and join his younger brother Brian, a right-handed sophomore transfer out of Eastern Florida State.

Andrew Walters had a 1.65 ERA last season and held opponents to a .116 batting average.

Of Miami’s 15 newcomers, seven are transfers and eight are freshmen. They include junior catcher Jack Scanlon (Oregon); senior outfielder Dario Gomez (Nevada); junior outfielder/power hitter Ian Farrow (Florida Gulf Coast); and right-handed senior pitcher Carlos Lequerica (FIU).

Farrow set a new FGCU program record with 21 home runs and 75 RBI last season and hit .322 with 73 runs scored. He started Sunday’s alumni game at designated hitter.

How does DiMare foresee his team’s identity?

“You never know the full identity of your team until you start playing,’’ the coach said, later indicating that he expected a potent offense.

Miami Hurricanes wait for their batting turn during practice at Mark Light Field on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

2022 MLB Draft

UM lost five players this past summer to the MLB First-Year Player Draft: pitcher Carson Palmquist in the third round (No. 88 overall) to the Colorado Rockies, pitcher Alex McFarlane in the fourth round (No. 122) to the Philadelphia Phillies, catcher Romero Jr. in the ninth round (261) to the Washington Nationals; outfielder Jacob Burke in the 11th round (341) to the Chicago White Sox; pitcher Jake Garland in the 17th round (514) to the Oakland Athletics.