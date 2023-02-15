Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Kyler Murray meets new HC Jonathan Gannon

By Jess Root,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462v78_0knaHI3P00

The Arizona Cardinals have a new head coach in Jonathan Gannon, signed to a five-year deal. He already has had a few words with quarterback Kyler Murray.

After Gannon signed his deal and was heading out of the facility, team owner Michael Bidwill let him know that Murray was in the weight room.

Gannon put down his duffle and immediately went to go find him.

As you can see in the video the team released on social media, Gannon was fired up. He slow clapped and they greeted each other with excitement. They hugged and shook hands and Gannon told him, “Let’s go win,” to which Murray responded, “I’ve got you.”

This is the beginning. It’s hard not to get excited.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Steeler says T.J. Watt would have to sign off on signing Taylor Lewan
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Broncos announce coaching staff additions: All 8 of the ex-Saints joining Sean Payton
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Top Twitter reactions to bombshell Russell Wilson report
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Ohio State has seemingly rescinded offer to star quarterback Dylan Raiola
Columbus, OH17 hours ago
Watch: Rich Eisen talks about bombshell Russell Wilson report
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Report: Browns want new stadium with roof, FirstEnergy Stadium 'quickly and poorly built'
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago
Lions mock offseason v3.0: Pre-combine edition
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Bengals share outstanding behind-the-scenes video on draft evaluations
Cincinnati, OH5 hours ago
Scouting combine throwback: Joe Burrow comments on his 'tiny hands'
Cincinnati, OH6 hours ago
Latest mock has Cowboys committing worst draft sins imaginable
Dallas, TX20 hours ago
Do Steelers fans really want a new quarterback?
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago
Ravens OC Todd Monken shares why he believes QB Lamar Jackson is an underrated passer
Baltimore, MD4 hours ago
Packers now see considerable upside in Jordan Love as starting QB
Green Bay, WI14 hours ago
Conflicting schedules led Rivera to inform Wentz of his release via phone
Washington, DC5 hours ago
Mock draft watch: PFF's latest 2-rounder attacks the secondary
Detroit, MI9 hours ago
4 questions for Lions GM Brad Holmes at the scouting combine
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Bengals help Joe Burrow's offense twice in new 3-round mock draft
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Joe Douglas will speak at Combine, Robert Saleh and staff not in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN6 hours ago
Bears address holes along defensive, offensive lines in new 3-round mock draft
Chicago, IL2 days ago
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky: Panthers can own NFC South for next 10 years if they get a QB
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
Steelers sign LB Jamir Jones to 1-year contract
Pittsburgh, PA12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy