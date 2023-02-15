Elida tax levy on hold

The Allen County Board of Elections met Tuesday morning to decide if a new Elida tax levy will be on the primary election ballot. Precious Grundy | The Lima News

ELIDA — After a final meeting on Tuesday morning a decision has been made. The Allen County Board of Elections voted to deny the Elida tax levy for the May primary election.

The village of Elida submitted a potential tax levy to the board to help fund the Elida Police Department. The 4.5 mil tax levy would be renewable for five years with a revenue of about $200,000.

The board held an emergency meeting Monday afternoon after being informed the secretary of state did not approve the language of the ballot. The board reconvened Tuesday morning to further discuss the issue.

“We allowed (Barry) Schroeder, their village councilor, to go ahead and have the opportunity to address the board, which he did,” said board member Keith Cheney. “We also heard from our legal counsel in a decision rendered by the board today in a unanimous decision to protect the taxpayer of the village and make certain that the money will go to where it is supposed to go was to deny the language as the secretary of state office had sent back to us not approving the language.”

Cheney also said the board wants to protect the taxpayer and is supportive of the police department.

“Under the current ballot language, if it were approved, the tax utilization department could possibly come in and seize those monies,” said Cheney. “This can go on the November ballot and the same amount of monies will be collected. There would be no delay in collecting funds to support the police department.”

According to Cheney, the language will have to be resubmitted by the deadline for the November ballot which is 90 days prior to the election.

For more information contact the village of Elida at 419-339-2811.

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.